Dana White issues statement after making Logan Paul’s PRIME the official sports drink of the UFC

UFC President Dana White has issued a statement after announcing a multi-year global partnership with Logan Paul and KSI for their PRIME hydration drink.

The collaboration with the UFC includes new octagon branding, marketing, social media content creation and more.

The UFC announced the news via a press release, with White issuing the following statement:

Dana White issues statement following PRIME announcement

“We’re excited to name PRIME the Official Sports Drink of UFC and an official partner of the UFC Performance Institute,” Dana White said. “Logan and KSI have worked hard to build PRIME into the best-tasting, hottest sports drink on the market. With their massive social media following and UFC’s global reach, we’re going to get the PRIME brand in front of hundreds of millions of fans all over the world. Whether you’re a professional athlete or if you just love working out, PRIME should be your first choice for a go-to sports drink.”

UfC @ufc 🤝 Prime. "Logan and KSI have worked hard to build PRIME into the hottest sports drink on the market," Dana White said. "With their massive social media following and UFC’s global reach, we’re getting PRIME in front of hundreds of millions of fans all over the world." — Al Dawson (@AlanDawsonSport) January 31, 2023

Paul and KSI quickly shared their delight after taking their newly founded hydration beverage to new heights.

Prime just became the Official Sports Drink of @UFC pic.twitter.com/T6Mdoo7hLY — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) January 31, 2023

“Prime just became the Official Sports Drink of @UFC“, Paul shared.

What Logan Paul and I have achieved with Prime is simply mind blowing. 2 YouTubers with a dream, and now we’ve turned it into reality. Prime sponsors Arsenal FC and now the UFC. What a time to be alive man. pic.twitter.com/ZRZxrFWTmg — ksi (@KSI) January 31, 2023

“What Logan Paul and I have achieved with Prime is simply mind blowing. 2 YouTubers with a dream, and now we’ve turned it into reality. Prime sponsors Arsenal FC and now the UFC. What a time to be alive man”, KSI tweeted.

The Youtubers co-founded and launched PRIME together at the beginning of 2022. One year on, the brand has partnered with the biggest mixed martial arts organization on the planet. The popular drink has been flying off the shelves, and partnering with a company of the UFC’s magnitude will only continue that demand.

