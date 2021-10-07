Holly Holm out of main event fight against Norma Dumont

Holly Holm is out of her fight against Norma Dumont which was supposed to headline next week’s Fight Night card.

According to MMA reporter, Ariel Helwani, Holm suffered a knee injury that forced her out of her featherweight fight against Dumont at UFC Vegas 40 on October 16. The card had already taken some hits as Miesha Tate vs. Ketlen Vieira was postponed so it’s now uncertain what will headline the card. Holm, however, is hoping to return by the end of the year.

Holly Holm (14-5) has not fought since October of 2020 where she headlined a card and beat Irene Aldana by decision on Fight Island. Prior to that, she beat Raquel Pennington by decision at UFC 246 to get back into the win column after losing by TKO to Amanda Nunes at UFC 239 for the bantamweight belt. She was set to return to featherweight for this main event fight, but that will not be the case.

Norma Dumont (6-1) was set for her first UFC main event after beating Felicia Spencer last time out. Prior to that, she tried to drop down to bantamweight and beat Ashlee-Evans Smith but missed weight for the fight. In her UFC debut, she suffered a first-round KO loss to Megan Anderson which was her first fight in nearly two years.

Whether or not Dumont will remain on the card is uncertain at this time. However, this is no doubt a big blow to the card as Holm was the name value for the fight.

With the loss of Holly Holm vs. Norma Dumont, UFC Vegas 40 is as follows:

Norma Dumont vs. TBD

Andrei Arlovski vs. Carlos Felipe

Julian Marquez vs. Jordan Wright

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Da Un Jung

L’udovit Klein vs. Nate Landwehr

Luana Carolina vs. Maryna Moroz

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Istela Nunes

Andrew Sanchez vs. Bruno Silva

Marcelo Rojo vs. TBA

Mayra Bueno Silva vs. Manon Fiorot

Ramazan Emeev vs. Danny Roberts

Danaa Batgerel vs. Brandon Davis

Erick Gonzalez vs. Jim Miller

What do you think next week’s main event should be after Holly Holm was forced out of the fight?