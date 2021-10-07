Tyson Fury says he’d force Tommy Fury to retire from boxing and change his last name if he lost to Jake Paul

Tyson Fury says he’d force Tommy Fury to change his last name if he loses to Jake Paul if they were to box.

Tommy is Tyson’s half-brother and is also a boxer but is also a social media star after he went on Love Island. Although he is a Fury, he’s only 7-0 and the level of competition has not been the best. However, he has been linked to a fight with Paul and if it happens and if Tommy loses, Tyson says he’d force his brother to retire.

“I think the fight needs to happen – Tommy and Jake will get the fight done,” Tyson told Boxing Social (via TalkSport). “If Tommy can’t splatter Jake Paul, I’ll retire him from boxing myself. If he can’t beat Jake Paul, forget about boxing. Because he’s got ambitions of being a world champion, never mind beating some YouTube guy. But it’s a great fight for the social media world and for all the kids out there who support them both. It’s a great fight to watch, it’s a spectacle. But Tommy – his name’s Fury. If he can’t beat Jake Paul, I’ll have to change his name.”

A fight between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul is a tough one to call as neither man has fought the highest level of competition. However, Tyson is confident his half-brother would be able to make it look easy. Whether or not the fight happens is uncertain, although many including Tyson are hoping it does happen next.

As for Tyson Fury, he’s set to return to the ring on Saturday as he has his trilogy match against Deontay Wilder. It’s an intriguing matchup and a fight that Fury has promised will go the exact same way as the rematch did back in February of 2020.

