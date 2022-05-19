Holly Holm eyeing title fight with win over Ketlen Vieira: “I want to get to the belt”

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Holly Holm still has hopes of holding the title again.

‘The Preacher’s Daughter’ has been out of the cage since October 2020, a win over Irene Aldana. The 40-year-old has been forced out of action for a year and a half. Mainly due to a variety of injuries and illnesses.

She returns this weekend in the main event of UFC Vegas 55 against Ketlen Vieira. Holm’s return to action comes at an important time in the women’s bantamweight division. Champion Julianna Pena is expected to defend her title against Amanda Nunes in a rematch later this year.

With a win over Vieria this weekend, Holly Holm knows that she would be close to a title shot. It’s a fact that isn’t lost on the former champion. Holm discussed her hopes for a title shot at media day for UFC Vegas 55.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I have to win regardless. I hate to lose, I just hate to lose, period. No matter what’s on the line. Whether I’m in practice training – I want to win the rounds when I’m in training. If I’m in front of two people, if I’m in front of 2 million people, if I’m in front of the whole world. I just hate to lose. That’s No. 1. I want to get in there and I want to win on Saturday.” (h/t MMAJunkie)

Holly Holm continued, “But as far as a career, if you don’t win your next steps and your next options are never as many as you want and they’re more limited. You take a step back instead of a step forward. So yes, in the long run, I need this win so that I can keep progressing forward because I want to get to the belt.”

What do you think about Holly Holm’s comments? Do you think she defeats Ketlen Vieira this weekend at UFC Vegas 55?

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below