Henry Cejudo wants to fight Max Holloway: “I love the challenge”

Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo said that he wants to fight Max Holloway, saying he loves the “challenge.”

Cejudo retired from the UFC following a TKO win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May 2020. However, despite being retired he has maintained an active social media profile and has called out a number of fighters over the past year or so, most notably Alexander Volkanovski. Considering Cejudo is just 34 years old, most fans and media believe he will fight again. If he does, then you can now add another potential opponent to the mix.

Speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Cejudo said that he wants to fight former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway. Coming off of an amazing win over Calvin Kattar in one of the most incredible beatdowns we’ve ever seen in UFC history, Holloway’s star has never been brighter. He is waiting for the winner of Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega at UFC 260 later this month, but if he wants to take a superfight with Cejudo, the offer is there.

“I have never called out Max Holloway. Even when he had the belt, I have never called him out. I feel like in the future, I would love to fight him. People would not believe me that I could beat him. He’s so damn tall and what he’s been able to do,” Okamoto said.

“I love that challenge. I love the fact people don’t think I could beat him. He’s taller than me and has inflicted more damage on different people, but I feel like I’m too smart and too skilled.”

Cejudo has fought at flyweight and bantamweight but he has said for a while now that he would like to move up to featherweight to challenge Volkanovski. As the 5’4″ tall Cejudo said, the 5’11” tall Holloway is a much taller man, but as 5’6″ tall Volkanovski showed, Holloway can be beaten by a shorter fighter. Holloway seems destined to get the next title fight at 145lbs, but a superfight with Cejudo would sure be a heck of a lot of fun.

