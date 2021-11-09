Henry Cejudo wants Kamaru Usman to drop the ‘African pride’ and fight Israel Adesanya: “I just believe he has a perfect style to be Izzy”

Henry Cejudo has urged Kamaru Usman to put his friendship with Israel Adesanya aside and fight him at middleweight.

At UFC 268, Kamaru Usman seemingly put an end to his rivalry with Colby Covington by beating “Chaos” for the second time. In early 2022, Israel Adesanya will attempt to successfully defend his UFC middleweight crown once again when he goes up against rival Robert Whittaker.

Both men seem to have cleared out their divisions and while neither seems overly interested in the idea, Henry Cejudo thinks Usman and Adesanya should consider squaring off against one another in the future.

“You’ve already lapped the [welterweight] division, Kamaru Usman. You’ve already lapped. You’ve already beat Colby [Covington] twice. You’ve already beat [Jorge] Masvidal a couple times too. I mean, the winner of Masvidal and [Leon] Edwards, I mean, you’re gonna beat Edwards again. There’s only one take in my side, and that’s saying go up and fight your African brother [Israel Adesanya]. Because this is about legacy.”

In the past, Usman has said that he doesn’t want to go up and fight Adesanya as it’s better to have three African UFC champions (including Francis Ngannou) than two.

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo? Should Kamaru Usman fight Israel Adesanya? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!