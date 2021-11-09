Just Scrap Radio Ep. 58 with Felicia Spencer, Thiago Moises, Sean Woodson, and Leah Letson

The 58th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is here ahead of UFC Vegas 42.

We’re first joined by UFC featherweight, Felicia Spencer (2:16). Next, 15th-ranked UFC lightweight, Thiago Moises (14:23) comes on. UFC featherweight, Sean Woodson (24:46) then joins the show. Closing out the program is UFC featherweight, Leah Letson (37:55).

Felicia Spencer opens up the show to preview her UFC Vegas 42 fight against Leah Letson. The Canadian discusses her last loss to Norma Dumont and what she took away from the fight. She then talks about having to prepare for Letson who has not fought for three years and what a win does for her. She also touches on the state of the featherweight division and who she would possibly fight next.

Thiago Moises then comes on to preview his UFC Vegas 42 fight against Joel Alvarez. The Brazilian talks about his last loss to Islam Makachev, headling a UFC card, and what he learned from it. He then touches on this matchup and what a win over Alvarez does for him. Moises also talks about training at American Top Team and improving his English.

Sean Woodson joins the program to preview his UFC Vegas 42 fight against Collin Anglin. Sean talks about fighting a teammate of Youssef Zalal who was his last opponent and why his size and reach will also be a factor at featherweight. He also talks about the state of the featherweight division and what a win over Collin does for him.

Leah Letson closes out the show to preview her UFC Vegas 42 fight against Felicia Spencer. Leah talks about her time off, the health issues and whether or not she thought she would ever fight again. She also talks about the featherweight division and what a win does for her.

Be sure to share the show as a new episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with Cole Shelton goes live every Tuesday.

Follow Us

iTunes | Spotify | Stitcher