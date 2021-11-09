Max Holloway slams the ‘elevator divas’ of the UFC: “A lot of these guys, they’re just waiting at the elevator”

UFC featherweight contender Max Holloway has criticized some fighters for “waiting” to be handed an opportunity.

This Saturday night, Max Holloway steps back into the Octagon for the first time since January as he prepares to take on top contender Yair Rodriguez. While many believe Holloway has already earned the right to battle Alexander Volkanovski in a trilogy fight for the UFC featherweight championship, Holloway just wants to get back in there and remind fans why he’s considered to be one of the best fighters in the world.

When asked about the process behind the Rodriguez bout being booked, Holloway gave an honest assessment of how he views the politics behind acquiring big fights in the UFC.

“They told us we didn’t have to [take the fight]. They told us we could wait it out, but I was like, ‘I ain’t about that. We ain’t about that.’ I talked to my team, I let my team know and they were all on board. And we’re here today.”

“The UFC, they don’t have this tournament structure, so a lot of these guys, they’re just waiting at the elevator. You know? They’re waiting at the elevator to go to the top,” Holloway said. “And I’m not an elevator waiter. There’s no line at the stairs, so that’s where you can find me — at the stairs. This is not new for us. This is not new for us at all. For me and my team, it’s very important to not be elevator divas. I want to just get out there and keep doing the damn thing.

“Everybody else can figure out [who I’m talking about],” Holloway added. “You guys can choose who the elevator divas are in this sport, but you know your boy will be at the stairs and we’ll be running up and down those bad boys.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

