Dana White praises Kamaru Usman following UFC 268 win: “I think he’s the greatest welterweight of all time”

UFC president Dana White praised Kamaru Usman following his UFC 268 win, saying that “I think he’s the greatest welterweight of all time.”

Usman defeated archrival Colby Covington via unanimous decision in the main event of UFC 268 this past Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It was a phenomenal fight by both men, but particularly by Usman, who once again showed Covington that he’s the best welterweight in the world. By beating his rival for a second time, Usman improved to a perfect 15-0 in the UFC. He either holds or is chasing most of the key records in the UFC welterweight division occupied by former longtime champion Georges St-Pierre. But if you ask White, even if Usman still has a ways to go to catch GSP in terms of title defenses and overall wins, White thinks Usman has surpassed him.

Speaking to reporters following UFC 268, White gushed over Usman and admitted that, in his view, Usman has surpassed GSP as the greatest welterweight of all time. Not only that, but White also believes that Usman is the best fighter in the sport right now in terms of pound-for-pound rankings, and he could soon even enter the all-time GOAT talks.

“He’s special. He’s damn good and I think he’s the greatest welterweight of all time,” White said (h/t MMAjunkie.com). “He’s obviously the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world right now. He’s one of the guys that we could all start arguing soon about GOAT status. And he’s fighting everybody, it’s not like he’s only fought this guy. He’s fought everybody and he’s starting to come back a second time around and beat guys.”

Do you agree with Dana White that Kamaru Usman has surpassed Georges St-Pierre and is now the greatest welterweight of all time in MMA and the UFC?