Henry Cejudo trashes flyweight title fight between Cody Garbrandt and Deiveson Figueiredo

Former UFC double champ Henry Cejudo trashed the upcoming flyweight title fight between Cody Garbrandt and Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 255.

The news broke on Friday that the UFC will have Figueiredo make his first title defense of the UFC flyweight title when he takes on Garbrandt at UFC 255 on November 21. The move to give Garbrandt the title shot despite having no fights at 125lbs is sure to come under criticism. Figueiredo himself was said to be questioning talk of the matchup before it was officially booked, and now, the former champ Cejudo is putting his two cents’ in.

Soon after news of Figueiredo vs. Garbrandt broke, Cejudo took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the matchup. It’s clear from what Cejudo said that he doesn’t believe in it.

The “rent a champ” vs “No chin.” The winner gets a silver medal 🥈 😂 And still Triple C 🏆🏆🏆 @danawhite pic.twitter.com/fGKiwzn2HE — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 7, 2020

When Cejudo vacated the UFC flyweight belt late last year, the UFC booked Figueiredo against Joseph Benavidez in a fight that was supposed to determine the next champion at 125lbs. However, the fight was marred in controversy due to a weight miss by Figueiredo and an accidental headbutt that led to the finish. The UFC decided to re-book the fight this summer and Figueiredo won for the second time, proving once and for all that he’s the top flyweight in the sport right now, but Garbrandt will have something to say about that this fall.

Despite being just 1-3 in his last four fights, the UFC was so impressed with Garbrandt’s win over Raphael Assuncao at UFC 250 that it is giving him the chance to win a second belt, passing over several contenders such as Brandon Moreno and Askar Askarov in the process. However, many fans, media, and fighters are critical of the decision to book this fight, Cejudo included, due to Garbrandt’s shoddy recent record.

