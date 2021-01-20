Conor McGregor excited to show the world “something special” at UFC 257

Conor McGregor is promising to do something special at UFC 257.

In the main event of the pay-per-view card this Saturday, McGregor is set to return to the Octagon against Dustin Poirier in a rematch over six years in the making. It is a very intriguing bout and a scrap many believe will be closer than the first fight.

However, McGregor is confident in his skillset and says he will do something special when he fights Poirier.

“You know, just good vibes, good practice. Finished off my practice, carry on with the weight, make weight and then perform,” Conor McGregor said on UFC embedded. “I’m going to come in and show the world something special once again and I am very excited for it.”

There is no question McGregor has no shortage of special moments inside the Octagon. The 13-second knockout over Jose Aldo, the KO win over Eddie Alvarez, and his most recent memory of Donald Cerrone all come to mind. He has also said he will knock Poirier out inside 60 seconds, so that would no doubt be something special for the fans.

Conor McGregor is coming off a 40-second knockout win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The fight marked his return to the sport after he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 229. The Irishman scored KO wins over Eddie Alvarez and Jose Aldo to win the lightweight and featherweight titles.

Regardless if McGregor does something special or not, many fans are just excited to see him fight again. It appears the Irishman is focused on reclaiming his lightweight title and being as active as he can. For him to do that, he will need to beat Poirier on Saturday night.

