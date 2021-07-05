Henry Cejudo shares prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3

Former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo shared his prediction for this weekend’s Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3 bout.

McGregor and Poirier meet this Saturday night in the main event of UFC 264. It’s a huge fight between the bitter rivals, who are 1-1 all-time in their series. The winner of this third and final bout will hold all the cards, making this a very important fight for both men. With an impressive win this weekend, the winner of McGregor and Poirier seems destined to fight for the title their next time out against UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Speaking to Mike Swick ahead of this weekend’s blockbuster PPV card, Cejudo was asked to share his prediction for the fight. According to “The Messenger,” he sees the third fight between these two playing out just like the second fight, with Poirier winning by knockout.

“It’s not going to go good for Conor in my eyes. I think it’s going to go the same way. Poirier is going to stop him again because he lost his groove. His icebox got wet, like that Chris Brown song. That was a part of the swagger, when you lose that, you can come back to it, but it’s not the same for the other person,” Cejudo said (h/t Middle Easy).

“It may be the same to you, but it’s not going to be the same for the opponent. I think they’ll fight the third round, but Poirier is going to stop him again. I don’t know how. It might be the kicks again or might be hands.”

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo and his prediction for Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 3?