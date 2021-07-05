Jorge Masvidal eyes comeback fight against Colby Covington or Nick Diaz

Jorge Masvidal is looking to return in the fall and has two names in mind.

After Masvidal suffered a KO loss to Kamaru Uamsn for the welterweight title he said he would be returning in the fall. He said he wanted a top-ranked opponent and he’s sticking to that as he wants the rivalry fight against Colby Covington. Or, according to his manager, “Gamebred” is also interested in fighting Nick Diaz.

Spoke to Jorge Masvidal’s manager, Abraham Kawa, about what’s next for Masvidal. He said Masvidal is targeting a return in October/November against either Nick Diaz or Colby Covington. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 5, 2021

“Spoke to Jorge Masvidal’s manager, Abraham Kawa, about what’s next for Masvidal. He said Masvidal is targeting a return in October/November against either Nick Diaz or Colby Covington.”

On paper, both fights make a ton of sense. Masvidal and Covington used to be best friends and roommates but had a major falling out. They have taken shots at one another and many were hoping they fight one another. However, one hurdle is the fact “Chaos” is holding out for a title shot so perhaps the timing won’t work out for the fight.

As for the Diaz scrap, Masvidal and Diaz were actually linked to a fight at UFC 235 but it didn’t come to fruition. It had a ton of fanfare and after Gamebred beat Nate Diaz for the BMF belt, the fight with Nick only makes more sense. The BMF belt could also be on the line for Diaz’s long-awaited return.

Regardless of the opponent, Jorge Masvidal is looking to snap his two-fight losing streak. Prior to the KO loss to Usman at UFC 261, he suffered a decision loss on short notice to Usman at UFC 251 which was his first crack at UFC gold. Before the setbacks he had a phenomenal 2020 as he knocked out Darren Till, Ben Askren and TKO’d Nate Diaz.

Would you rather see Jorge Masvidal fight Colby Covington or Nick Diaz? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!