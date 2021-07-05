Dustin Poirier shows off chiseled physique days out from UFC 264 (Photo)

UFC lightweight title contender Dustin Poirier showed off his chiseled physique days out from his trilogy with Conor McGregor at UFC 264.

Poirier and McGregor meet in the main event of this Saturday’s big pay-per-view event in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ahead of the fight, Poirier took to his social media to share a photo of himself showing off his chiseled physique. It’s clear that “The Diamond” has been taking his training camp at American Top Team extremely seriously and he looks to be in absolutely phenomenal shape once again, which is someone fans have come to expect from him.

Fight Week!!

This third fight between Poirier and McGregor is vitally important for both men as they look to assert authority over one another and earn eternal bragging rights. The two rivals first met back at UFC 178 in September 2014, with Poirier getting knocked out in the first round in a featherweight contest. Poirier then returned the favor on McGregor, finishing his opponent at UFC 257 earlier this year with a second-round knockout. The third fight between them is for all the marbles. There is a ton of money on the line between these two and potentially a title shot, so it will be intriguing to see how this matchup plays out.

Poirier and McGregor have proven that they are two of the best fighters in the sport and both men appear to have left no stone unturned ahead of this third and likely final encounter. Both men are in incredible shape for this matchup and now the only thing left for both to do is to step into the Octagon and put on a show for the fans. With so much riding on the line, fans should be in store for an absolute classic.

Do you think Dustin Poirier will defeat Conor McGregor in the trilogy match at UFC 264?