Henry Cejudo sends a message to Teofimo Lopez Jr: “Be a good babysitter and watch over Daddy’s belts!”

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo sent a message to boxing star Teofimo Lopez Jr., telling him to be a “good babysitter” for the belts.

On Saturday night, Lopez Jr. shocked the boxing world when he defeated Vasiliy Lomachenko via unanimous decision in a massive upset. Lopez Jr. outboxed the pound-for-pound great Lomachenko for the majority of the rounds as he staved off a late comeback to earn the decision. With the win, Lopez Jr. retained the IBF lightweight title and picked up the WBA, WBO, and The Ring title belts as well.

Already Lopez Jr. has been called out by one of boxing’s top prospects in the form of Ryan Garcia, and now he’s getting called out by one of MMA’s elite, as well. The former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion, Cejudo took to his social media to share a video of him congratulating Lopez Jr. on his title belts in a very sarcastic fashion.

@teofimolopez congratulations on your unification. Be a good babysitter and watch over Daddy’s belts! #younext 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/eMNfx234UV — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) October 18, 2020

@teofimolopez congratulations on your unification. Be a good babysitter and watch over Daddy’s belts! #younext

Cejudo has teased a potential move to boxing for a few years now, and ever since he retired from the UFC and MMA back in May, the calls for Cejudo to made his mark in the boxing world have been even louder. Cejudo has called out Garcia at numerous points and now he appears to be interested in Lopez Jr. as an opponent, as well.

Of course, Cejudo could always return to the world of the UFC at some point. The former UFC champion recently broke up with his girlfriend and admitted that he is hungry to compete again. It looks like it may be a short-lived retirement for Cejudo, now does he make his return in the boxing ring or in the UFC Octagon?

Are you interested in seeing Henry Cejudo delve into the world of boxing?