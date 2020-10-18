Ryan Garcia open to fighting Teofimo Lopez Jr. following shocking upset of Vasiliy Lomachenko

Boxing star Ryan Garcia says he is open to fighting Teofimo Lopez Jr. after his shocking upset win over Vasiliy Lomachenko on Saturday night.

Lopez Jr. won a unanimous decision with the judges scoring it 116-112, 119-109, and 117-113 in his favor. Lopez Jr. was able to outbox Lomachenko for the majority of the rounds to take the win on the scorecards. Lopez Jr. is now 16-0 in his boxing career while Lomachenko dropped to 14-2. Lopez Jr. was the IBF lightweight champion coming into this fight and also added the WBA, WBO, and WBC titles with his big upset victory.

Following the fight on Saturday night, Garcia took to social media to say that he would like to fight Lopez Jr. and answer any “unanswered questions” about the division. Check out what Garcia wrote on his Twitter about his upcoming plans in the division.

I got my fight against luke Campbell but I would love to fight Lopez, there is still a lot of unanswered questions in this lightweight division — Ryan Garcia (@KingRyanG) October 18, 2020

Garcia is 20-0 and regarded as one of the top up-and-coming lightweights in the sport. He picked up a KO win over Francisco Fonseca back in February, pre-COVID 19 days, and has not fought since then. Garcia will make his return to the boxing ring when he takes on Luke Campbell in December. He will look to improve to 21-0 in his career there. The WBC Silver lightweight champion is only 22 years old and continues to get better and better.

There is certainly a chance that Lopez Jr. could next take on Garcia if the boxing gods allow it to happen at some point. Of course, there is always the chance that Lopez Jr. could rematch Lomachenko instead given that it was such a big upset.

