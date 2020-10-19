Brian Ortega’s massive jockstrap did not go unnoticed at UFC Fight Island 6

Brian Ortega had made a ton of changes ahead of his UFC Fight Island 6 main event bout with The Korean Zombie.

‘T-City’ was not only sporting a new look for the contest, but also revealed some new weapons in his arsenal while throwing down with ‘TKZ’ on Saturday night.

The pair of former title challengers, Zombie and Ortega, battled it out for twenty-five straight minutes in the headliner of UFC Fight Island 6. However, after five rounds of action it was clear that the American had done more than enough to walk away with a unanimous decision victory.

Brian Ortega’s performance drew rave reviews from his peers, many of which also commented on the massive jockstrap ‘T-City’ wore during the fight.

Check out those hilarious comments below:

So are we just not going to talk about the giant cup? I mean really bro? — Julia Avila (@RagingPandaMMA) October 18, 2020

I mean somebody’s gotta ask Ortega about the cup right — Baldy Ed (@brianboom135) October 18, 2020

It’s extra two inches of leverage on an arm bar — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) October 18, 2020

With his dominant victory over The Korean Zombie yesterday on Yas Island, Brian Ortega is now 15-1 as a professional and is once again in line to challenge for the promotions featherweight world title.

Ortega originally fought for UFC featherweight gold back in December of 2018, where he suffered a lopsided TKO loss to then-champion Max Holloway.

‘T-City’ is now slated to square off with reigning featherweight kingpin Alex Volkanovski.

The Australian champion took to social media shortly after the conclusion of last night’s event where he shared the following reaction to Brian Ortega’s impressive win.

“Oh daaaaamn!! Brian Ortega looking good, I’ve got him up two rounds. It’s a different feeling with no crowd, reactions aren’t there and everything feels forced, seems like Zombie is struggling with it. Finally we have some direction in this division, get in there and take that #1 spot….that’s all I wanted!!”

Did you happen to notice Brian Ortega’s massive jockstrap during last night’s UFC Fight Island 6 broadcast? Let us know in the comments section of this post.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on October 18, 2020