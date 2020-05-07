Henry Cejudo says he will never fight T.J. Dillashaw again after drug suspension

Henry Cejudo says he will never fight T.J. Dillashaw again.

Cejudo and Dillashaw met at UFC Brooklyn in January of 2018 where “Triple C” was looking to defend his flyweight belt against the then-bantamweight champion, T.J. Dillashaw. It was a highly-anticipated fight that ended early as Cejudo knocked Dillashaw out in just 32 seconds.

After the fight, it was revealed Dillashaw tested positive for EPO and was suspended for two years. Now that Cejudo is the bantamweight champion and the suspension for Dillashaw is nearly up, he says there will be no rematch.

“People will never know until you are cheated on, man. It’s an honor to fight somebody in the Octagon. I don’t know, I feel embarrassed, I feel dirty even talking about T.J., you know what I’m saying? I don’t think there is anything in my heart that I even want to fight that dude, I really don’t,” Cejudo said at UFC 249 media day. “You shake hands with somebody and go out there and compete and next thing you know, he’s on some s**t, like EPOs where you can’t get tired, the same thing Lance Amstrong was on.

“I don’t even think I ever want to fight that dude ever again. I truly mean that he has to get his mind right, he’s got to be fair,” he continued. “He has got to go through the line, who knows how long he’s been doing this for. It’s unfortunate, but that’s just what I feel deep inside. I don’t even know if I could stand next to him and do a staredown. It’s false. I feel weird saying all those bad things.”

Who Dillashaw will fight when he returns is to be seen. But, it will not be against Henry Cejudo as he has no interest in rematching at 135-pounds.

Cejudo will look for his first bantamweight title defense on Saturday against Dominick Cruz.

What do you make of Henry Cejudo saying he’s not interested in rematching T.J. Dillashaw?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/7/2020.