Pro fighters make their picks for Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz title fight

In the co-main event of UFC 249, Henry Cejudo is looking to defend his bantamweight title for the first time against former champion, Dominick Cruz. Heading into this fight, “Triple C” is a -225 favorite while the challenger is a +180 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros believe Cejudo will defend his belt, but they realize they can’t count out Cruz, who many consider is the bantamweight GOAT.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz:

Michelle Waterson, UFC strawweight: You’ve heard Cruz say time and time again that ring rust isn’t real. He’s been training and probably hungry to get back what’s his. Again, I don’t know who wins but it’ll be a great fight.

Yorgan De Castro, UFC heavyweight: I like both of them. Dominick Cruz hasn’t fought in so long so I think Cejudo.

Edson Barboza, UFC featherweight: I think Cejudo will win. Cruz has been out for such a long time but he’s one of the best. I think it’s so hard to fight Cruz, it’ll be a good fight but I think Cejudo.

Mirsad Bektic, UFC featherweight: I think Dominick Cruz beats Cejudo to become the bantamweight champion again.

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: Cejudo by decision. Cruz hasn’t fought in a while and Cejudo has all the momentum going into this one.

Renato Moicano, UFC lightweight: Cejudo will use his wrestling to win a decision and defend his belt.

Steven Peterson, UFC featherweight: Cruz vs. Cejudo is an interesting matchup. Cruz has some of the best footwork and head movement in all of MMA. That being said, we have seen very little of him in the Octagon due to injuries. In his prime, I’d say Cruz wins a decision by staying elusive and out striking Cejudo. He is far from his prime so I think Cejudo will score takedowns when needed and take the decision is a fun and entertaining fight.

Randy Costa, UFC bantamweight: I’m going to have to go with the real GOAT. I think Cruz is too creative, elusive, and well-rounded. While Cejudo is a phenomenal wrestler and good striker, Cruz is extremely unorthodox and I don’t believe Cejudo will be able to solve the puzzle within Cruz. While I wouldn’t be surprised if Cejudo wins, I just think Cruz pulls it off. I’m pulling for Cruz heavy. It’s hard not to like and root for that guy.

Sam Alvey, UFC light heavyweight: Cejudo will take this by decision and defend his belt for the first time.

Benito Lopez, UFC bantamweight: Cejudo vs. Cruz is tough but I’ll go with Cejudo just because his momentum being out for so long. Cejudo by decision.

Fighters picking Henry Cejudo: Yorgan De Castro, Edson Barboza, Beneil Dariush, Renato Moicano, Steven Peterson, Sam Alvey, Benito Lopez

Fighters picking Dominick Cruz: Mirsad Bektic, Randy Costa

Undecided: Michelle Waterson

