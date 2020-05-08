Greg Hardy says his goal is to become the “heavyweight Jon Jones”

Greg Hardy says he wants to become the heavyweight version of Jon Jones.

Hardy made his UFC debut in January of 2019. He had five fights in the year going 2-2 and one no-contest, with one of his losses being a DQ. He’ll look to get back into the win column against Yorgan De Castro at UFC 249.

It’s an interesting fight where the former NFL star believes he’ll show an improved version. He knows he’s getting better every fight and plans on becoming a “heavyweight Jon Jones” or like Cain Velasquez very soon.

“It’s going to sound like the cocky answer, but I feel like I’m exactly where I said I was going to be,” Hardy said to UFC.com. “I feel like every single fight, the difference in my game, the difference that you see in Greg Hardy, the fighter, has been substantial.

“That was my goal, initially, to make sure the difference could be seen. To make sure I was maturing over time and applying it to every fight so that every fight. You get a better fighter, a more evolved fighter.

“I think I’ve accomplished every goal as far as that goes. But, in terms of the different levels to this, I feel like right now, I would say I’m behind schedule. The overall goal is to be a well-rounded fighter,” he continued. “It’s to be the heavyweight Jon Jones, it’s to be Cain Velasquez. It’s to be those kinds of guys and I need to make sure after each and every fight that it’s continuing to come together.”

In the end, Greg Hardy is confident he’ll be able to knock out De Castro and become the King of War. He’s eager to get back into the Octagon and work his way up the rankings once again.

What do you make of Greg Hardy saying he wants to be the heavyweight Jon Jones? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/7/2020.