Jake Paul blames wet dream for his bad performance against Tommy Fury: “It makes your legs weak”

Jake Paul had an intriguing reason as to why he fell flat against Tommy Fury.

Paul suffered his first pro loss as he lost a split decision to Fury in their highly-anticipated fight. After the loss, Paul said he fell flat in the fight and revealed he was sick multiple times but on his brother’s podcast, Impaulsive, Jake revealed a wet dream left him feeling flat the morning of the fight.

’I f—ed myself, literally, over,” Jake Paul said on Impaulsive (h/t MMAMania). “I don’t even remember [the dream]. I literally woke up in a panic like ‘F—. F— f— f— f—. Because right after you wake up and you jolt out of it and are like ‘Oh my God.’ Because you have two weeks of testosterone built up. And so the reason a wet dream happens is your body needs to release that energy, it knows inside your mind that this is not good. And yeah, I f—ed myself.”

“It makes your legs weak,” Paul continued. “That’s why it’s bad is it makes your legs weak. Because the sperm is stored in your legs and it has something to do with the neurological connection of you doing what you were put on the earth to do, so you become relaxed and oxytocin goes through your body and you get lackadaisical. And then once you start getting hit in the head, if you’ve noticed when fighters get knocked out their legs jump all over the place? That’s because your head and your legs are connected when you’re getting hit. I think it’s one of many reasons [I didn’t feel good].”

Currently, there is no proof any of that happened but Paul has been vocal in saying he did not feel like himself when he was in there. Yet, Jake Paul will get a chance to prove that all did impact him as it is likely he will rematch Tommy Fury this summer.

