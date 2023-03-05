Jon Jones shares some advice for former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic: “I would take time off being a firefighter”

Newly minted UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has some advice for Stipe Miocic.

Jones competed for the vacant UFC Heavyweight Championship in the main event of UFC 285. His opponent was Ciryl Gane, and “Bones” had no trouble getting Gane to the ground and locking in a guillotine choke to force the tap. After the fight, Jones turned his attention to Miocic and said for his sake he hopes he’s been training.

During the UFC 285 post-fight press conference, Jones had some advice for Miocic, respectfully (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I say it respectfully to Stipe: I would take time off from being a firefighter right now. I mean that with all due respect. My whole world is going to be focused on him. This is the biggest opportunity in my life, to be the heavyweight GOAT, and I’m going to give it everything I’ve got – absolutely everything I’ve got. Stipe is talking about how he’s heavier than me right now. His head is already in the wrong spot if he thinks weightlifting is going to beat me. He’ll never be younger than he is right now. He’ll never be faster. I’m going to not only beat Stipe Miocic, I’m going to finish Stipe Miocic before the championship rounds.”

Miocic hasn’t been seen inside the Octagon since March 2021 when he was knocked out by Francis Ngannou. Miocic was the UFC Heavyweight Champion going into that bout.

It’s clear that at this stage in his career, Miocic is only interested in title fights, but at the age of 40, many are wondering if his time fighting professionally is coming to a close. While Miocic’s legacy has long been cemented in MMA, it would be quite the feather in his cap if he can defeat Jon Jones before winding down his already UFC Hall of Fame worthy career.