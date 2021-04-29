Henry Cejudo explains why Jake Paul is becoming such a big star in boxing

Former UFC champion Henry Cejudo explained why YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is becoming one of the biggest stars in the sport of boxing.

Despite not having a boxing background, Paul has become one of the sport’s pay-per-view stars following back-to-back wins over Ben Askren and Nate Robinson on Triller Fight Club pay-per-view. Although Paul doesn’t get a ton of respect from those in the combat sports community, it’s hard to find fault in how much money he is making for himself and for his opponents. According to “The Problem Child,” the pay-per-view with Askren sold over 1.3 million pay-per-view buys, making everyone involved in that show a ton of money.

There are a lot of purists who don’t like how Paul is quickly becoming one of the biggest draws in boxing. After all, he has less than two years of professional experience and his three opponents were a fellow YouTuber, a former NBA player, and a former MMA fighter. But you cannot discredit how much money he is pulling in, and several big names are now offering their theories on why Paul is such a big draw. Taking to his social media to agree with boxing legend Mike Tyson on the matter, Cejudo explained why Paul draws eyes.

Uncle Mike speaks facts. Boxing is being taken over by a bunch YouTuber’s because the best boxers don’t fight the best. How long is it going to take to watch Spence vs Crawford 2032? The real circus is Boxing for not putting on the best competitions. #facts #YouTubeboxing https://t.co/Blp3mxVpTo — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 29, 2021

As you saw in the clip, Tyson also explained why he pushed to have Paul fight on the undercard of his fight last November against Roy Jones Jr. At the end of the day it’s all about numbers and right now Paul is pulling in better numbers than most boxers.

Do you agree with Henry Cejudo and Mike Tyson about Jake Paul?