Conor McGregor bids farewell to his wife and kids ahead of UFC 264: “Just going to bust a man up”

UFC superstar Conor McGregor bid farewell to his wife and kids ahead of UFC 264, telling them that he is “just going to bust a man up.”

McGregor returns to the Octagon on July 10 when he faces off against rival Dustin Poirier in a trilogy match. It’s the first time we have seen both men compete inside the Octagon since their fight earlier this year at UFC 257 in January, which McGregor lost via second-round knockout. The Irishman is now looking to bouncing back and winning the trilogy against Poirier after having originally beaten him by first-round knockout back in 2014.

Ahead of his return to the cage, McGregor took to his social media to wish his wife and children farewell as heads over to the United States ahead of the trilogy match with Poirier.

I’ll be back in a few weeks my sweetheart. Just going to bust a man up.

Tell the kids daddy loves them ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DEAhm9marg — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 25, 2021

It goes without saying that this is a huge fight for McGregor and Poirier. Not only are both men likely in line to make a ton of money in this match, but the winner of this fight also figures to earn the next title shot against new UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira, so it’s imperative for both men to go into the Octagon and have an incredible performance. Of course, only one man can emerge victoriously, so it will be very intriguing to see how this third fight between the rivals plays out. We know now that both men have the power to put each other out with strikes and now we will find out in just two weeks who the better MMA fighter is as these archrivals meet for the third and final time.

