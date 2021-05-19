Henry Cejudo offers to help Dana White, open to comeback fights with 3 current UFC champions

Former two-weight world champion Henry Cejudo has offered to come out of retirement for a fight against one of three UFC title holders.

Cejudo, also known as “Triple C”, has spent the last few years building a real platform for himself as he continues to spread his name and brand out there in the mainstream media.

Of course, he’s no longer an active member of the UFC roster after retiring following his UFC 249 triumph over Dominick Cruz last year – but it seems as if he’s starting to get that itch again.

In a recent tweet, the former Olympian confirmed that he would be open to helping Dana White out by jumping back into the Octagon.

Hey @danawhite so you have a walking pez dispenser champ at 125lbs @daico_deusdaguerra 🇧🇷 a paper champion and Oscar winner @funkmastermma 🇯🇲 and a wanna be Crocodile Hunter @alexvolkanovski 🇦🇺. I’m feeling generous and here to help you make America great again. #C4 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XMND3Z1b8k — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 18, 2021

Cejudo has teased the idea of coming back in the past so taking this with a pinch of salt is probably going to be the best idea, but either way, it’s really intriguing to see him contemplating a return to one of three possible divisions.

Bantamweight seems to be where he has the most enemies, flyweight would be a real challenge and featherweight would give him the opportunity to become three-weight UFC champion – something nobody in the promotion has ever done before.

There are a lot of factors to consider but UFC president Dana White has to take the possibility of Cejudo doing this seriously.

Will Henry Cejudo ever compete again in the Ultimate Fighting Championship? If yes, which division will it take place at? Let us know your thoughts on Triple C’s current status and where he goes from here down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!