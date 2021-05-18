Henry Cejudo issues hilarious response to latest jab from Petr Yan

Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo has issued an amusing response to Petr Yan as their war of words continues.

Cejudo walked away from mixed martial arts last year in the prime of his career, with many wondering whether or not he’d ever return. The popular opinion is that he will at some point in the future but for the time being, Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan are the two top dogs in the incredibly stacked bantamweight division.

Alas, as Sterling continues to work his way back to full fitness, Yan is busy getting into further spats with Cejudo on social media.

Petr that’s a cheap shot. No need to knee me when I’m down. https://t.co/TsvucWsiXI — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 17, 2021

Cejudo is, of course, referring to the illegal knee that saw Yan lose his belt to Sterling via disqualification.

Everyone wants to see the pair run it back at some point this year when Sterling is back to his best, but Yan is going to do everything in his power to ensure his name stays in the spotlight.

It’s a good move for him and it’s smart to get the fans talking, especially if Cejudo decides that he wants to try and reclaim the strap. Sure, he may be enjoying retirement for now, but that competitive edge will likely always be burning bright.

While the top of the division continues to try and sort itself out, the rest of us can just sit back and watch the chaos unfold with great fights guaranteed within the top 15 for the foreseeable future.

