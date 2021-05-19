Photo | Tesla CEO Elon Musk hooks Beneil Dariush up with a free rental car following UFC 262 callout

Tesla CEO Elon Musk hooked up UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush with a free rental car following his recent UFC 262 callout.

Dariush dominated Tony Ferguson for 15 minutes at last Saturday’s UFC 262 event for the biggest win of his career. During his post-fight interview with UFC commentator Joe Rogan, Dariush used it as an opportunity not to call out another contender in the division, but rather Musk, the CEO of the Tesla electric car company. According to Dariush, he ordered a new Tesla car for his pregnant wife earlier this year but the car keeps being delayed. It led to “Benny” jokingly calling out Musk in his post-fight interview following the Ferguson win.

The day after Dariush called out Musk, the Tesla CEO said that the UFC star’s car was “coming soon.” Well, it appears as though Musk has made good on his word. Even though Dariush’s car isn’t ready yet, his manager Ali Abdelaziz took to his social media on Tuesday night to post a picture of Dariush with the free rental Tesla car that Musk gave to him.

@elonmusk came through for @beneildariush with a free car until his order is ready. Elon is a gangster @ufc pic.twitter.com/ypl9CLoTuw — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) May 19, 2021

@elonmusk came through for @beneildariush with a free car until his order is ready. Elon is a gangster @ufc

Based on that big smile on his face, it looks like Dariush is just fine with waiting a little bit longer for his order. In the meantime, he and his family now have a Tesla car to drive around until his car is ready to drive. With another child on the way, Dariush said that he did his research and believes that his Tesla will be the safest car for his family. Between the rental car and the big win over Ferguson, it’s been a good week for the Dariush squad.

Who do you want to see Beneil Dariush fight next in the Octagon?