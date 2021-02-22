Gina Carano sounds off on Disney “bullies” after being let go by Lucasfilm

Former MMA fighter and Disney star Gina Carano has sounded off on her experience at Disney after being let go by Lucasfilm.

Carano, who had been one of the featured stars in The Mandalorian on Disney+, was fired after multiple controversial posts on social media.

During a recent interview with Daily Wire, Carano went into more detail about what happened.

“I’ve been through so much, and I’ve seen so much now, clearly, of the bullying that’s been taking place, and I saw it before,” Carano said (via MMA Mania). “I’m not the only one that’s ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply.

“I was prepared at any point to be let go because I’ve seen this happen to so many people,” Carano continued. “I’ve seen the looks on their faces. I’ve seen the bullying that takes place and so when this started… you know it’s only a matter of time. I’ve seen it happen to so many people and I just thought to myself ‘you’re coming for me, I know you are.’

“I could share a story and would turn things around in the media, but I can’t do that because it would be selling out a friend that I don’t really have the same views as but I’m not gonna sell out someone to take the attention off me… everyone is afraid of losing their jobs.”

Carano is also going to be producing a film with Daily Wire, releasing the following statement on the matter when the news was confirmed.

“The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true. I cried out and my prayer was answered,” Carano told Deadline. “I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.”

