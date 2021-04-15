ONE on TNT 2 Results: Christian Lee knocks Timofey Nastyukhin out in 73 seconds (Video)

Christian Lee is proving with each fight that he’s truly come into his status as a champion. At ONE on TNT 2, he added to his highlight reel.

Taking on the dangerous Russian in Timofey Nastyukhin—most famous for upsetting former UFC and Bellator champion Eddie Alvarez in Alvarez’s ONE Championship debut—the eldest Lee brother needed only 73 seconds to earn his second career title defense.

The win propels Lee and his current winning streak to a dominant six in a row with all but one of those coming by way of TKO. At only 22-years old, Lee has already cleaned out the top 5 of his division with other wins over the likes of Shinya Aoki, Iuri Lapicus, Saygid Guseyn Arslanaliev, Edward Kelly, and Kazuki Tokudome.

Despite their collective youth, the Lee family has quickly established itself as one of the most impressive in MMA history as along with Christian as a champion of ONE is his atomweight sister Angela – the record holder for youngest MMA champion in history when she won at 19.

Earlier this year, their younger sister Victoria went on to make her professional debut at just age 16 – she won impressively by submitting Sunisa Srisen with a second-round rear-naked choke.

When it comes to what could be next for the continually improving Christian Lee, fans speculate the aforementioned Alvarez could or should be discussed. As for the rest of ONE on TNT 2 and its results, those can be seen below.

Lightweight -170lbs: (C)Christian Lee def. Timofey Nastyukhin via first-round TKO (punches) at 1:13

Atomweight 115lbs: Muay Thai: Janet Todd def. Anne Line Hogstad via third-round TKO (Kick to the Body) at 1:36

Featherweight – 155lbs: Yoshiki Nakahara def. Shinechagtga Zoltsetseg via DQ (Illegal Kick) at 4:50 of round two

Flyweight – 135lbs: Wang Shuo def. Kim Kyu Sung via third-round KO (Elbow and Punches) at 1:51

Bantamweight – 145lbs: Shuya Kamikubo def. Mitchell Chamale via second-round submission (Rear-Naked Choke) at 2:13