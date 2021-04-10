Henry Cejudo claims he is fighting Floyd Mayweather: ‘The Triple C vs the Olympic bronze medalist’

Crazy boxing fights are all the rage in 2021. We’ve already seen MMA to boxing crossovers in the past, and vice versa, but now Henry Cejudo aims to be next to make the move.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, the former UFC dual-division champion teased what would be a huge showdown with Floyd Mayweather.

It’s going down! The Triple C Vs The Olympic bronze medalist @floydmayweather #staytune pic.twitter.com/hq39KApGeR — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) April 9, 2021

“It’s going down! The Triple C Vs The Olympic bronze medalist @FloydMayweather #staytune” Cejudo tweeted.

Earlier this week, UFC President Dana White was seen stopping by Mayweather’s home in Las Vegas as the all-time great boxer was meeting with RIZIN FF President Nobuyuki Sakakibara.

White’s appearance came as a surprise to the former PRIDE FC head as it was the first time the two had seen each other in 15 years. Sakakibara and Mayweather were presumably discussing potentially still collaborating together after Mega 2021 fell through in February. Time will tell if White got into the mix and Henry Cejudo’s name came up.

Mayweather infamously last got into the ring at RIZIN 14 for an exhibition boxing match with kickboxing sensation Tenshin Nasukawa. Prior to that, Mayweather had what is expected to go down as his last professional match when he earned victory No. 50 against former UFC champion Conor McGregor. Thus meaning a Henry Cejudo matchup of any variation would be the 44-year old legend’s second time competing against an MMA star – excluding Nasukawa who has had four MMA fights but is primarily a kickboxer.

As for Cejudo, he last fought in May 2020 when he earned a second-round TKO over former bantamweight king Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. Immediately after the bout, “Triple C” announced his retirement of the microphone.

Since then, Cejudo has expressed interest in returning for big fights with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and recently crowned bantamweight titleholder, Aljamain Sterling. Meanwhile, Mayweather was lined up for a February 2021 exhibition with Logan Paul – a potential bout that immediately became a conflict with the Mega 2021 plans.