Henry Cejudo fires back at Jake Paul over “mini champ” comments

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo is the latest MMA fighter to call out YouTube boxer Jake Paul.

While many critics will continue to moan and groan about the problems associated with a YouTuber moving into the world of boxing, the impact that the likes of the Paul brothers and KSI have been able to have on the mainstream media cannot be denied.

After Jake Paul decided to openly disparage mixed martial arts fighters and their ability to box, the aforementioned “Triple C” was quick to go after him on social media.

I’ll give you props…. @jakepaul While I was collecting Gold Medals and UFC belts, you were collecting followers. That’s nice. They can all follow you to the hospital after I break your face.🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/h2jpyUjXEx — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) December 8, 2020

The whole ordeal started off with Cejudo pointing out that Paul was following him on Twitter.

“I had no idea this dirt bag @jakepaul was a fanboy! Sign the contract and you might have your dream of meeting your idol Triple C! Ps I’m sending a digital autograph for you baby,” Cejudo tweeted.

From there Paul was all too happy to respond, deciding to flaunt his wealth in the process.

“I’m a huge fan!! You’re the mini champ! But it seems like I’m your only fan because the purses I buy my girlfriend are worth more than your fight purses. where your PPV #’s at champ?,” Paul responded.

There are always going to be fans out there who immediately dismiss this as utter nonsense, but it does appear increasingly likely that we’re going to see Jake Paul being involved in yet another high profile celebrity bout at some point in the near future.

His brother, Logan Paul, who lost his one and only pro fight to fellow YouTuber KSI, has seemingly been booked in an exhibition bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr. – arguably the greatest boxer of all time.

It may not be to everyone’s taste, but this new sub-genre of boxing doesn’t seem to be going anywhere just yet.