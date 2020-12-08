Jake Paul roasts “mini champ” Henry Cejudo after “Triple C” tells him to sign the contract

Jake Paul has blasted former UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion, Henry Cejudo.

After Paul knocked out Nate Robinson and called out the likes of Conor McGregor, Dillon Danis, and Ben Askren, many in the MMA world took notice. Then, just recently, Cejudo called out Paul and said if he couldn’t finish him he would donate his purse to charity.

Now, it appears that has taken a step forward as Cejudo told Paul to sign the contract.

“I had no idea this dirt bag @jakepaul was a fanboy! Sign the contract and you might have your dream of meeting your idol Triple C! Ps I’m sending a digital autograph for you baby,” Cejudo tweeted.

Of course, to no surprise, Jake Paul was quick to respond and questioned if Cejudo was a big enough name for him to fight.

“I’m a huge fan!! You’re the mini champ! But it seems like I’m your only fan because the purses I buy my girlfriend are worth more than your fight purses. where your PPV #’s at champ?,” Paul responded.

Although Jake Paul and Henry Cejudo are going at it, it seems unlikely the two will ever fight. First off, the size is a big difference as the YouTuber fought at 189lbs against Robinson while Cejudo last fought at 135lbs.

Jake Paul, as mentioned, is coming off a knockout win over Nate Robinson on the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. undercard. In January, the 23-year-old made his pro debut as he scored a first-round TKO win over fellow YouTuber, AnEsonGib.

Henry Cejudo, meanwhile, retired from MMA following his TKO win over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. It was the first time he defended his bantamweight title after beating Marlon Moraes at UFC 238 to win the vacant strap. He also holds wins over Demetrious Johnson and TJ Dillashaw.

