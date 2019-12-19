Henry Cejudo fires back at “Cinderella” Jose Aldo

Henry Cejudo and Jose Aldo are continuing to take shots at one another.

The trash talk began after Aldo made his bantamweight debut against Marlon Moraes at UFC 245 and lost by split-decision. Yet, Cejuo didn’t agree with the decision and said the Brazilian won the fight. And, he asked Dana White for Aldo to get the next title shot.

Following all that, Aldo took to social media to call out Cejudo by saying he is the real king of Rio and called “Triple C” Snow White’s security guard. Now, to no surprise, the flyweight and bantamweight champion took to Twitter to fire back.

“Your going to need a bigger gun to take me out Cinderella! This man is made of steel and sex appeal! Bend the knee you Mexican looking Dana White!,” Cejudo wrote on Twitter.

Henry Cejudo has not fought since winning the vacant bantamweight title against Marlon Moraes at UFC 238 in June. Before that, he knocked out TJ Dillashaw in under a minute to defend the flyweight title in January. He won the 125 pound strap by beating Demetrious Johnson by split-decision at UFC 227.

Jose Aldo, meanwhile, is now on a two-fight losing streak after dropping the decision to Moraes and losing to Alexander Volkanovski earlier this year. Before that, he TKO’d Renato Moicano and Jeremy Stephens.

Whether or not Jose Aldo will receive a title shot coming off a loss is something many are wondering. If he does not it seems likely either Petr Yan, who is coming off a very impressive knockout win over Urijah Faber or Aljamain Sterling will get the title shot. But, Henry Cejudo is focusing on the Brazilian and the rivalry is there for the fight to be made once “Triple C” is healthy.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/18/2019.