Henry Cejudo explains why Conor McGregor is the recipient of his “Cringe Moment of the Year” award

Former UFC dual-weight champion Henry Cejudo has awarded Conor McGregor his “Cringe Moment of the Year” award.

Both ‘Triple C’ and ‘The Notorious’ are targeting a return to the cage. Cejudo has decided to exit retirement in order to pursue another championship. The former Olympian famously retired after his knockout victory over Dominick Cruz at UFC 249 in May 2020.

Meanwhile, the Irishman is targeting a return to the cage under a different set of circumstances. McGregor has been absent from action since last July at UFC 264. In that outing, he lost to Dustin Poirier after breaking his leg in round one. The loss was his second straight to ‘The Diamond’.

Ahead of their returns, the former flyweight champion has stated that he should fight the Irishman next. The two have gone back and forth several times over the last few months. Most of Cejudo’s insults have revolved around McGregor’s training videos. The 34-year-old recently returned to training earlier this summer.

Now, Henry Cejudo has again gone after Conor McGregor. On the Triple C and Schmo Show, the 35-year-old targeted the former lightweight titleholder. During a discussion about a recent clip of McGregor doing an ab workout, Cejudo stated that it was cringe.

The California native even decided to give the former champion his “Cringe Moment of the Year” award. Coming from Cejudo, also known as the ‘King of Cringe’, that means a lot.

“Yo, Schmo, I wanted to show you something that’s going to be the cringe, it might be nominated “Cringe Moment of the Year”. Check this out, Schmo. Look at your boy, Conor McTapper. What’s wrong with him dude?”

