Conor McGregor responds after Henry Cejudo suggests he learn setup punches: “Make the splash kiddo. You a fat mess the last 24!”

Conor McGregor unloaded on Henry Cejudo in a series of recently deleted tweets as their strange feud continues.

While many are waiting to see who Conor McGregor is going to fight upon returning to the UFC, others are just tuning into his Twitter page to see who he can rile up next. ‘The Notorious’ has made a habit of winding up the masses in the name of having a bit of fun, but in this particular instance, it seems to be Henry Cejudo who is the one doing the poking.

The tweets from McGregor have now been deleted but in terms of what he actually said to ‘Triple C’, there are a few quotes below the listed Cejudo messages.

Whatever the cringe this means. I know that you know, that I know my shit. This is free advice I’m giving you lad. Ps give the snowman a break ⛄️ https://t.co/R6FWoLgPPl — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 20, 2022

Ok king of cringe 👍🏾 https://t.co/hFXoTkJmD4 — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 20, 2022

“@HenryCejudo God bless you. Hold on tight. I Just want to crush the head not hold. I’ll be there on bottom fighting “evil” if I “overthrow” my hips, over throw nice word. Come back and hit a throw. Whatever after that, launch someone. Make the splash kiddo.

You a fat mess the last 24. Truth”

“@HenryCejudo That’s it? Answer the f***ng question you little piss ant s*** stain. I’m live in this game like a Grenade no pin. Cannes with 2 yachts and a steel bar in my leg. Raring to go. Chopard. Chop you up.”

We can only assume this is exactly what Cejudo wanted, given that he’s managed to get under McGregor’s skin a bit – or, so it seems.

Funnily enough these two men are both former two-weight world champions and both are hoping to get back to the top of the mountain. You’d think it’s a more realistic proposition for Cejudo than it is for McGregor but in reality, they both know they’re going to be making a lot of money, which tends to be the aim of the game for personalities like this.