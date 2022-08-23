Belal Muhammad bashes Conor McGregor for poking fun at Kamaru Usman’s loss: “it’s kind of pathetic”

UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad has blasted Conor McGregor for his comments about Kamaru Usman.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ faced Leon Edwards at UFC 278 last Saturday. The bout was a rematch of their previous encounter in December 2015, at UFC on Fox 17. In that matchup, Usman scored a unanimous decision victory.

However, in the rematch, ‘Rocky’ scored his revenge. In round five, Edwards landed a devastating head kick that put the champion out cold. With that, the Brit became UFC welterweight titleholder and ended Usman’s lengthy run.

Following the main event, Conor McGregor took to Twitter to poke fun at Kamaru Usman’s loss. ‘The Notorious’ has previously teased that he would return at 170-pounds and has called for a fight with the former champion.

The Irishman poking fun at the former champion didn’t sit well with Belal Muhammad. The welterweight contender discussed the comments in an appearance on The Writer vs. The Fighter podcast.

There, the Chicago native stated that the Irishman’s comments were pathetic. Muhammad also opined that McGregor craves attention and that karma will come to the 34-year-old.

“Even Conor McGregor, where you know how it feels to lose in a championship fight, you know what it feels to lose in front of family, man … These guys that kick a guy when he’s down, it just shows what kind of person they are. They’re just looking for that attention. Conor McGregor is looking for that attention, Jake Paul is looking for that attention.” (h/t Sportskeeda)

Belal Muhammad continued, “Karma’s going to come back to you, especially a guy like Conor who, literally, you haven’t won a fight in five years, all you do is tweet when a big fight is coming on. You can have all the money in the world, but you don’t have any attention any more and that’s what you crave the most. You don’t have anybody screaming your name anymore and that’s what you want the most. So it just shows … it’s kind of pathetic where guys are now.”

