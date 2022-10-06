Sean O’Malley explains how betting odds have motivated him for UFC 280 fight against Petr Yan: “To the dummy, the odds seem about right”

x
Sean O’Malley has explained how being the betting underdog heading into his fight against Petr Yan has motivated him.

Later this month at UFC 280, Sean O’Malley will go head to head with Petr Yan in a bout that serves as a huge step up in competition for him. ‘Suga’ will be locking horns with a former UFC bantamweight champion and a man who, all things considered, is pretty determined to make a statement and get back to a third fight with Aljamain Sterling.

O’Malley is the notable underdog in this contest and although that’s to be expected, the man himself is still using it as fuel for the fire in preparation for this contest.

During a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, the youngster spoke candidly about this next step in his career.

“To the casual, to the dummy, the odds seem about right. But to an expert, to a high level fighter or high level IQ, I think the odds would be a lot closer.”

“A lot of people do think I’m going to lose this fight. Obviously I expect to go out there and win, so, I’m the favourite in my mind, but it’s fun. I don’t think I’ve ever been the underdog. It is different, there’s a little bit of extra fire under me, so it is nice.

“I wouldn’t say I prefer being the underdog because at the end of the day I don’t really care, but it is different and it’s a little boost.”

Quotes via GiveMeSport

Do you believe Sean O’Malley is capable of pulling off the upset against Petr Yan? If he does get the win, should he receive an automatic title shot or do you think he should be made to fight again? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

