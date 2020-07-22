Henry Cejudo doesn’t believe “Rent A Champ” Deiveson Figueiredo will get past Askar Askarov

Former UFC flyweight champion Henry Cejudo isn’t impressed by the division’s new champion Deiveson Figueiredo, and thinks his championship reign will end against Askar Askarov.

Cejudo last fought at UFC 249 in May when he took on Dominick Cruz. He won by TKO in the second round against the 135-pound legend and finished the bout with a surprising message. From the Octagon, he announced his decision to retire from MMA and subsequently vacate his bantamweight title.

Meanwhile, Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo stepped up for a shot at the flyweight belt in March. Cejudo had relinquished his flyweight belt due to inactivity. Figueiredo was able to finish Benavidez by TKO in the second round, but due to missing weight, he was not awarded the flyweight title.

After their controversial first meeting, Figueiredo and Benavidez met again last weekend. Figueiredo was able to punish Benavidez and claim both the first-round TKO win and the flyweight belt. During a post-fight interview, he broke down his win.

“He would definitely come out with the same pace from the first fight, come in with the same volume of strikes and for me to stop this I would have to counter with my elbows,” he said to MMA Fighting.

“He always comes with his head down, he even head-butted me in the first fight and then said I head-butted him, so this time I did not use my head to defend his headbutts, I used my elbow,” Figueiredo added. “And that’s how I managed to get him down and submit him, he was a bit out with the elbows, so I used the opportunity to end the fight.”

However, Henry Cejudo and the flyweight standout Askar Askarov were not impressed with his performance. Figueiredo is reportedly angling for a fight against Cejudo, but Askarov thinks he should focus his attention elsewhere.

I really don’t think that rent a champ gets past Askar. He has no wrestling point period! @seanshelby @Mickmaynard2 https://t.co/w0NQOfUZRi — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 22, 2020

“Hey Figueiredo, leave alone the one who has already retired let him rest, he has already proved his, come on take a fight with me and I promise you that I will leave you without a belt.@Daico_Deiveson @HenryCejudo,” Askarov said.

Henry Cejudo responded while tagging UFC matchmaker Sean Shelby.

“I really don’t think that rent a champ gets past Askar,” Cejudo wrote. “He has no wrestling point period!”

