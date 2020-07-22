Diego Sanchez, Yana Kunitskaya question fairness of USADA testing

UFC fighters Diego Sanchez and Yana Kunitskaya recently questioned the fairness of the United States Anti-Doping Agency’s testing protocols.

Kunitskaya was the first to open up on the topic, noting that when she and her boyfriend, UFC light heavyweight Thiago Santos, were in Russia and Brazil, they weren’t tested by USADA at all.

@TMarretaMMA and I spent 2 months in Russia and then 6 in Brazil. @usantidoping did not test us once! My first week in the US and I’ve already been tested. Makes we wonder if all the athletes training outside of the United States are being tested regularly 🤔 @ufc @UFCRussia — Yana Kunitskaya (@YanaKunitskaya1) July 21, 2020

“@TMarretaMMA and I spent 2 months in Russia and then 6 in Brazil.@usantidoping did not test us once! My first week in the US and I’ve already been tested. Makes we wonder if all the athletes training outside of the United States are being tested regularly.” – Yana Kunitskaya on Twitter.

This comment from Kunitskaya prompted a followup remark from Diego Sanchez, who questioned USADA’s whereabouts requirements.

“O yea… @usadaofficial how you think we are supposed to believe testing is fair? It’s all a money thing! You down there testing my past opponent in Brazil like you do with me here in nm a sister state to Colorado where the labs are?! Come on!! Really !!? International Flights in a COVID-19 pandemic? It doesn’t make sense! Not to me anyway! But Yet I can’t go to my girlfriends house have some drinks pass out after a long night of making love all night 😘 miss a call on my dead iPhone and now I have a missed whereabouts and increased pressure to a already pressured lifestyle? This post was for the fans, the keyboard analysts that have this whole thing figured out! There is so much that you don’t know about from Internet researching! Honestly until you get knocked the fuck out on multiple occasions in the octagon, do you really understand! So please hold your opinion at times it will make you a better soul!” – Diego Sanchez on Instagram.

What do you think of these comments from Kunitskaya and Sanchez?