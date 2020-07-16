Henry Cejudo continues to target UFC featherweight champ “Alex the Great Decision Makernovski”

Retired UFC star Henry Cejudo continues to tease the idea of going after Alexander Volkanovski and the UFC Featherweight Championship.

Following his big win over Dominick Cruz earlier this year which saw him successfully retain the UFC Bantamweight Championship, “Triple C” decided to retire from mixed martial arts. Now, however, Cejudo now appears to have his sights set on doing what no man or woman has ever done before – winning a third UFC belt.

He’s already managed to claim the top prize at bantamweight and flyweight, and now, he wants to try his luck against the current featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski.

Actually the @Ufc fans are begging me to Save the 145lb Division from Alex the Great Decision Makernovski #C4 #bendtheknee https://t.co/ZNvAgMKgHT — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) July 16, 2020

If it wasn’t clear before, it appears as if the master of cringe is back in a big way.

This is the latest in a string of attempts from Cejudo to irk Volkanovski, and in a recent interview, he even claimed that he thought Max Holloway should’ve been the one to have his hand raised in their recent rematch.

“I feel like me winning a third belt in the UFC would cement me as the greatest fighter of all time in the sport of mixed martial arts, because nobody will be able to do that but ‘Triple C,’” Cejudo said.

“I thought Holloway probably won that fight,” Cejudo added. “Holloway won, man. It’s unfortunate. I was going for Volkanovski because I think it’s just a better matchup for me. He’s only about 2 inches taller than me, so I feel like he’d be a better matchup for me if we were to ever fight – if he wasn’t so scared and not scared to sign the damn contract.”

Cejudo quite clearly isn’t going to be the kind of fighter that is universally loved, but he’s recognized that he needs to maintain a persona like this if he wants to stay in the limelight – which he quite clearly does.

Regardless of whether or not he ends up fighting again before the end of 2020, you can bet that we’re going to be hearing a lot more from him as fans and media members continue to wait and see whether or not he’s going to go back on his retirement.