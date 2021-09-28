Henry Cejudo confident he can finish Alexander Volkanovski, asks Dana White for 145lbs title shot

Henry Cejudo is confident he can finish UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, and he asked Dana White for a 145lbs title shot.

Volkanovski defended his 145lbs belt against Brian Ortega this past weekend at UFC 266, and Cejudo has been going after the champ ever since on social media. In the past, Cejudo has made it known that he would be willing to move up to featherweight in a bid to become the first three-division champ in UFC history, but up until this point, he hasn’t moved up in weight. However, now that Volkanovski has defended his belt, Cejudo is now begging White to give him the opportunity to move up to featherweight and make history vs. the champ.

“Not only do I believe that I can beat him, I know I can stop him. As much as I saw good things from Volkanovski, there are still a lot of holes. I believe my height would be problem for him, because he is a couple inches taller than me. My speed, my wrestling, my experience, I’ve been in there against the best. Okay, Alexander the Average had a great performance, it was a great fight, I just believe that I have the “It” factor to beat this dude. Not only to beat this dude, but to stop him,” Cejudo said to TMZ (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“Allow me to make history. If he’s that good, allow him to shut me up. Dana White, if you’re listening, this is a real message. Forget the cringe, forget the persona, this is straight up me. I am the greatest combat athlete of all time and I promise you, if you give me the opportunity, I will knock this dude out in no less than three rounds.”

