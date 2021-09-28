Johnny Walker confident he’ll finish Thiago Santos in his first UFC main event: ‘It’s going to be fireworks’

Johnny Walker is glad to finally be headlining a UFC show.

Walker is a fan-favorite and many have thought he would be a top-five contender for years to come. He knows gets his opportunity in the main event of UFC Vegas 38 against Thiago Santos, and for Walker, he’s ecstatic to be heading a card.

“Just very happy that all of the hard work that I have put in throughout my career is paying off. I’m so happy and so glad to be here,” Walker said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I’m very, very happy.”

Although he is headlining UFC Vegas 38 on Saturday, Walker was actually supposed to be on UFC 260 in March against Jimmy Crute but he tore his pec which he says took a while to heal.

“It took like six months to come back, the surgery was in February,” Walker explained. “I have put a lot of work into my strength and conditioning and physical therapy like every day. So much work and now I’m 100 percent and ready to go.”

Once he was able to train fully, he informed the UFC he was ready to fight and he wasn’t sure who would be next for him. When he got offered the main event fight against Santos, he says it was an immediate yes.

“UFC offered me this fight. I’m very glad he’s a legend in Brazilian already and a top-five opponent,” Walker said. “I’m just happy, this is a big opportunity for me… He fought for the belt, so this is a good test for me. I’m happy and ready for it.”

Against Thiago Santos, Johnny Walker knows he has to be careful of the Brazilian’s kicks and power. However, Walker is confident that he will not only win the fight but will finish Santos to get the biggest win of his career.

“I’m very unpredictable and good on the floor and striking, good jiu-jitsu. But, I like striking and he is a very good striker as well,” Walker said. “It’s going to be fireworks. I’m ready to go… I don’t want the fight to go the distance, I want to submit him or knock him out. I want a finish, but if it goes five rounds, okay good I’m ready to go. But, I’m looking for the finish.”

If Walker gets his hand raised on Saturday at UFC Vegas 38, he knows it would be the biggest win of his career. He also expects it to be put him in the top-five and be a win or two away from fighting UFC gold, which he says will happen next year.

“I hope it puts me in the top-five and then be one or two big fights away from the title shot. I think I’ll get the title shot next year, I’m ready,” Walker concluded.

Do you think Johnny Walker will finish Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 38?