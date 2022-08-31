Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor again go back-and-forth after ‘CCC’ gives take on Irishman’s training: “I’m the f*cking goat”

Former UFC champions Henry Cejudo and Conor McGregor are going at it again.

‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier last July. In the main event of UFC 264, McGregor broke his leg in the final seconds of round one. Due to the injury, the Irishman has been forced on the sideline for over a year.

To prepare for his return, the 34-year-old has jumped straight into training. His longtime coach, John Kavanagh, has stated that the former champion is looking great as ever. McGregor has also kept fans updated on his training by uploading various videos of him hitting mitts.

Those videos have routinely been criticized by former champion Henry Cejudo. Like McGregor, ‘CCC’ is also targeting a return to the octagon. The former dual-weight champion has previously called for a showdown with the massive star.

On Twitter, the two have again gone back and forth. On YouTube, the former Olympian uploaded a video criticizing Conor McGregor’s technique. In the video, Cejudo took aim at the Irishman’s recent training clips. In the YouTube video, he stated:

“Conor McGregor, I’m going to give you some tips here. If you want to take your training serious, you’re going to have to really focus on your entries. As I said before, you really want to disguise what you’re doing. Power’s not the key, man.” (h/t MMAFighting)

“You’re precise. It doesn’t take that much power to knock somebody out, but you tend to like the physique style of look. But get away from that, man. Study your positions, study fakes, study feints, study the real distance game, adjust your stance, because if you’re able to do that, Conor, maybe, just maybe you’ll be able to be a top contender.”

Now, the Irishman has fired back at Henry Cejudo. On social media, the former champion stated that he’s the GOAT (Greatest of All Time) and that ‘CCC’ knows that. His foe was quick to reply and took a shot at McGregor, and his longtime friend and training partner, Dillon Danis.

On a real note, how was that slurp from @dillondanis ? Gave me the chills 🤤 https://t.co/pl6e4XocwC — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) August 31, 2022

What do you think about Conor McGregor’s back and forth with Henry Cejudo? Sound off in the comment section below!