Former Jake Paul-foe Hasim Rahman Jr. teases move to PFL before end of the year: “I’m with it”

Professional boxer Hasim Rahman Jr. has his eyes set on the PFL cage.

‘Gold Blooded’ was set to face Jake Paul on Showtime pay-per-view earlier this month. However, the Madison Square Garden headliner was canceled weeks before the event. Paul stated that Rahman Jr. had no intentions of making weight for their 205-pound fight, so he pulled the plug.

The latter stated he was down to fight, and ‘The Problem Child’ was just afraid of him. Rahman Jr. released footage of his sparring sessions with Paul. He also later held his own weigh-in and came in at 206-pounds. With that, he closed the book on his rivalry with the YouTuber.

The 31-year-old has since been booked for his boxing return. Rahman Jr. is set to face former UFC light-heavyweight champion, Vitor Belfort, in a heavyweight collision in October. The bout will be broadcast on DAZN, and headline an influencer-heavy card in the U.K.

It also seems that Hasim Rahman Jr. isn’t stopping with MMA fighters after his bout with ‘The Phenom’. On Twitter, the 31-year-old called for a variety of fights. Rahman Jr. once again called for fights with Jake and Logan Paul.

However, the heavyweight boxer also called for fights against Anderson Silva. Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson, and Jon Jones. While Rahman Jr. didn’t clarify if these hypothetical fights would take place in MMA, it seems he’s open to it.

In his string of tweets, Hasim Rahman Jr. asked if he could compete in the PFL before the end of the year. The promotion has previously signed women’s boxing champion Claressa Shields. Given PFL’s previous history, it seems likely that’s the promotion where Rahman Jr. would likely end up.

We want all the smoke 💨 pic.twitter.com/WzNcHZvyaf — HASIM RAHMAN JR (@_HasimRahmanJr) August 30, 2022

We want all the smoke 💨(cont) pic.twitter.com/d3lZgIJs88 — HASIM RAHMAN JR (@_HasimRahmanJr) August 30, 2022

Can @PFLMMA get me in the cage before 2023 is over? I’m with it 🦍 — HASIM RAHMAN JR (@_HasimRahmanJr) August 30, 2022

