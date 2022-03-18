Dan Hooker plans to steal Arnold Allen’s momentum at UFC London: “It’s winner takes all”

Dan Hooker plans to steal Arnold Allen’s momentum at UFC London.

UFC London takes place tomorrow night, Saturday March 19th at the 02 Arena in Peninsula Square.

Dan Hooker (21-11 MMA) will meet Arnold Allen (17-1 MMA) in the Octagon in the featherweight co-main event.

Allen, 28, is sure to be a crowd favorite, competing in his own backyard. But Hooker thinks he has what it takes to steal ‘Almighty’s’ momentum.

Arnold Allen last fought back in April of 2021 where he defeated Sodiq Yusuff (12-2 MMA) by decision. Going into the fight with Hooker he holds a stellar record of 8 wins in a row.

Dan Hooker last fought back in October of 2021 at UFC 267, where he went down to defeat against Islam Makhachev (22-1 MMA).

Taking to Christopher Reive on Twitter, Hooker had this to say when asked about the upcoming challenge, after moving back down in his weight class:

“The move down was enough of a motivating factor but then to get a guy like Arnold Allen who’s on a 8 win streak, it’s impossible to deny a guy on a 8 win streak in not in title contention. He’s just missing the big marquis name.

I just need to completely steal someones momentum. I have the name value but I don’t have the momentum. He has the momentum but doesn’t have the name value.

Winner takes all. Winner moves on. Winner positions himself for a title shot.”

So there you have it, ‘The Hangman’ is ready and anxious to get the job done and defeat Arnold Allen tomorrow evening.

