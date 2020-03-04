Dan Hardy believes ‘there are a lot of ways’ Justin Gaethje can cause problems for Conor McGregor

Dan Hardy believes Justin Gaethje can pose a lot of problems for Conor McGregor in a potential fight.

McGregor and Gaethje have traded shots at one another and a rumor recently circulated that a fight between the two could take place this summer. And, if it does, Hardy believes Gaethje can look at the Chad Mendes fight to see where he can have success.

Hardy also believes Gaethje’s power and wrestling will be a problem for the Irishman.

“So, you’ve got Conor coming back down to 155, where the fight is most likely to be. He looked great at welterweight. I wonder how that transfers back down to 155 because I do feel like he put on muscle mass. The shoulders and triceps were a lot bigger,” Dan Hardy said on Submission Radio. “So there is a question on how that weight cut goes and how that reacts if Gaethje decides to wrestle. We go back to the Chad Mendes because someone with a skillset and a full training camp of Chad Mendes might have a bigger impact on Conor that night because he had a damn good go and he was stepping in on short notice.

“You have to think Justin Gaethje is a decent big bigger than Chad Mendes. He’s got that wrestling offensive if he needs it and can hustle for 25 minutes if he needs it. He also maintains that power late in the rounds,” he continued. “So there a lot of ways Justin Gaethje can be a problem for Conor. Especially if Conor struggles getting back down to 155 and he’s not the same fighter that he was against Cowboy.”

Although Hardy knows Justin Gaethje can give Conor McGregor problems, he says this is a fight where the Irishman could also score a knockout win. So, he hopes the scrap is made as it would be a very interesting and competitive fight.

Do you agree with Dan Hardy that Justin Gaethje can pose a lot of problems for Conor McGregor? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/2/2020.