Aljamain Sterling fires back at “dirty dickhead” Petr Yan, called “softest fighter on UFC roster”

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling called Petr Yan a “dirty dickhead” as the two rivals got into a war of words on social media.

Sterling and Yan’s 135lbs title fight at UFC 259 ended in controversy when the former champion nailed “Funk Master” in the head with an illegal knee in the fourth round, which left the challenger unable to continue. For the first time in UFC history, a title changed hands via DQ after referee Mark Smith deemed the foul international and Yan was disqualified. Sterling was, therefore, declared the winner and he’s now the champion.

In the days since their fight, both Sterling and Yan have been trolling each other seemingly every day on social media, and the fun didn’t stop on Wednesday. Both Sterling and Yan continue to take shots at each other on Twitter, with Yan once again accusing Sterling of hamming it up to get the DQ and Sterling responding by calling him a dirty fighter. Check out the back-and-forth between the current UFC champion and the former champ below.

. Hey did you and your team learn the rules yet? @PetrYanUFC pic.twitter.com/4UcscV46ZM — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 17, 2021

Just be grateful cowardly bitch https://t.co/LQODfh6AK8 — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) March 17, 2021

Grateful that you’re a dirty dickhead. I rather my brain cells you skunt https://t.co/EaSKfOgDqd — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 17, 2021

Keep playing victim. Softest fighter on the UFC roster https://t.co/Zqqi5ukTyM — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) March 17, 2021

Play victim?? Bruh, you really can’t be this dumb, can you? Ahh, I can’t to slap the shit out of you like the coward you are. You dirty prick https://t.co/Xk9hMSbNcu — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 17, 2021

Yan and Sterling are going to keep going back-and-forth on social media until they’re finally able to run it back against each other. The two rivals have unfinished business considering how the first fight ended at UFC 259. Regardless of if Yan was winning the fight or not, he did throw an illegal knee and paid the ultimate price for his error in judgment. The only way to really settle their differences is to run it back inside the Octagon, and hopefully, in the rematch, the finish doesn’t come due to DQ. Both Sterling and Yan are world-class fighters and the only way for them to settle their score is to fight once again.

