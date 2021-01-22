Georges St-Pierre shares his keys to victory for both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 257

Georges St-Pierre has shared his keys to victory for both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier ahead of Saturday’s UFC 257 event.

The mixed martial arts legend and former two-division UFC champion, St-Pierre (26-2 MMA), has been masterful in his previous executions of gameplans for fights. For that reason, it is worth listening when ‘GSP‘ decides to provides his “keys to victory” for fellow fighters.

In his most recent segment, Georges St-Pierre shared his advice for both Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. The lightweight standouts are set to collide for a second time in the headliner of Saturday’s highly anticipated UFC 257 event.

“With UFC 257 coming this weekend guys, I am going to try to give you the best insights on the upcoming main event. Keys to victory for Conor McGregor. I believe he will need to start the fight with a lot of pressure, like he always does when he wins. Use all his creativity. All his kicks,” Georges St-Pierre said. “Even talk to his opponent and try and bait Dustin into throwing his jab so that he can come up over the top with his favorite weapon, his left hand. That is his bread and butter right there guys. His left hand. He can throw with a lot of power and he is very accurate with it.”

Check out my breakdown for McGregor vs Poirier 2 and stay tuned for my picks and key lock on @bet99sportsbook! Click the link to sign up and bet with me on BET99 – new customers can get 25-1 odds on McGregor & Chandler to win by KO/TKO in Round 1!https://t.co/EOpfnzkDRs pic.twitter.com/lL9YhFiPuu — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) January 21, 2021

Georges St-Pierre then shared his keys to victory for Dustin Poirier:

“Dustin Poirier keys to victory would be, I believe, use a lot of feints and a lot of movement to make McGregor throw with a lot of power and miss. Then maybe try to wrestle him, to create scrambles. He has a very good guillotine. His best chance to win I believe will be in the later rounds.”

Do you agree with the keys to victory that Georges St-Pierre provided for Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier ahead of UFC 257? Share your thoughts in the comments section Penn Nation.