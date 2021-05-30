Gregor Gillespie open to Islam Makhachev fight down the road: “That’s a guy that’s probably ranked lower than he’s capable of competing at”

UFC lightweight Gregor Gillespie is open to fighting Islam Makhachev fight down the road, suggesting the Russian could be ranked even higher.

Gillespie is currently the No. 10 ranked lightweight in the UFC after going 7-1 overall in the promotion, including a stoppage win over Diego Ferreira that recently won him $100,000 in bonuses. One of the top grapplers in the UFC lightweight division, Gillespie is now looking for his next opponent, and one of the suggestions from fans has been Makhachev, who is ranked one spot ahead of Gillespie at No. 9 in the UFC. Makhachev is slated to fight Thiago Moises in July in his next fight, but Gillespie is keeping an eye on him for the future.

Speaking to James Lynch, Gillespie was asked about a potential fight against a fellow grappler in Makhachev. As far as Gillespie is concerned, this is a fight that he is interested in taking down the road, but for right now he is looking to fight someone who is higher ranked. Still, he knows Makhachev is good and had nothing but positive things to say.

“Who knows? He just took a fight against someone else (Thiago Moises), so obviously, that’s not going to be next on the horizon. But that’s a guy that’s probably ranked lower than he’s capable of competing at. I could see maybe down the line if it lines up and we end up fighting each other for the belt, I don’t know. Who knows? I know a lot of people called for that, but it’s gotta make sense. I’m going to take the one that makes the most sense that is offered to me that pushes me in the right direction. Hopefully, it’s someone ranked ahead of me,” Gillespie said.

Who do you think would win a lightweight bout between Gregor Gillespie and Islam Makhachev?