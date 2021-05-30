Bigfoot Silva excited for MMA comeback after four years away: “Pezao from 10 years ago will return”

Former UFC heavyweight Bigfoot Silva is excited for his MMA comeback after four years away, saying “Pezao from 10 years ago will return.”

Bigfoot hasn’t fought in MMA since June 2017, when he was knocked out by Vitaly Minakov in Russia. He has competed in Glory Kickboxing and Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship since then but he lost to Rico Verhoeven and Gabriel Gonzaga by brutal knockout. Overall, Bigfoot has lost his last five MMA fights dating back to 2015, with his last victory coming against Soa Palelei all the way back at UFC 190: Rousey vs. Correia in August 2015.

On June 13, Bigfoot returns to MMA for the first time in four years when he takes on Quentin Domingos at Megdan Fighting 9 in Serbia. Speaking to AG Fight ahead of his return to the cage, Bigfoot promised that he’s motivated to compete again and told fans they can expect the version of Bigfoot from a decade ago. Remember, it was 2011 when Bigfoot stopped Fedor Emelianenko in Strikeforce for the biggest win of his career.

“I am very anxious after a few years away. I am motivated, happy to arrive on the 13th of June to return to MMA, against a guy who has six fights, who is very strong. It was the career that launched me on the martial art scene, so I have a great love. New opportunities appeared, but as soon as it was MMA, I already thought it was time (to return). I had my first fight in 2004. I have a feeling for MMA, so it’s quick to pick up. I’m 300% focused to get back,” Bigfoot said.

“(The problem) was here (in the head). From 2014 onwards, my life went downhill, not only in my professional life but also in my personal life. Personal things I did that influenced my professional life. At the time I thought I was right, I didn’t see the error and this is a snowball. You reap what you sow. I made a big change. I wish I had this head and this personal life for years. Surely now it is a ‘Pezão’ from ten years ago that will return. I had to fall several times to see where I went wrong. Falling is important, but the most important thing is to get up and, thank God, I managed.”

Are you excited to see Bigfoot Silva return to MMA?